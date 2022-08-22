Associated Banc Corp Purchases 2,743 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.