Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock worth $28,615,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $349.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

