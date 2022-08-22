Heritage Trust Co Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE JCI opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

