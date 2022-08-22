Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

