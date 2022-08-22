Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,765,000 after purchasing an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

