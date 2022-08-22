Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,978 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after buying an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Shares of META stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

