Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.