3,074 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

