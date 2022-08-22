NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $373.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

