Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

