Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 783.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $73.43 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150 and sold 6,474 shares worth $464,244. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

