9,249 Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 54.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 261,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,436 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.6 %

KSS stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

