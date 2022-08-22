Nvwm LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $130.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.60. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

