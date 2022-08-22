ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $99,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $545.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.89. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

