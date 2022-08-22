Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $55,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

