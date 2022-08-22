Nvwm LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 129.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock worth $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $294.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.25 and its 200 day moving average is $286.75. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

