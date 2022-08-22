Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $208.43 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

