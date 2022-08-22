State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 726,076 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 312.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $39,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

