Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

HON stock opened at $201.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

