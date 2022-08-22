Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Danaher stock opened at $292.44 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

