Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $120,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $476.26 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

