Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

KDP stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

