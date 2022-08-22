Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200-day moving average is $190.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.