BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of BlackRock worth $161,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $713.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

