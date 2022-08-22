Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,241 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $90.01 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

