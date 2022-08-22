KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KLA by 9.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in KLA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KLA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $3,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.