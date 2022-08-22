Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Snap by 867.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Snap by 116.4% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 210,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 113,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

