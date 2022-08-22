Associated Banc Corp Buys 300 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.7 %

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE NTR opened at $90.33 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

