RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,522 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

