NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 3,724 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $170.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

