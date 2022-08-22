Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,396 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.23% of Waste Management worth $153,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $174.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.