NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 67,367 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,367 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

