NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 55,310 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 309.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $270.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.68. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.