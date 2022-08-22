South Dakota Investment Council Sells 520 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $295.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

