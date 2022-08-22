Nvwm LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

