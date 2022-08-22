Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $4.13 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 22.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Down 1.6 %

NetEase stock opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

