Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Boeing were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of BA stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

