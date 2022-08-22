Nvwm LLC Invests $642,000 in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Short High Yield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

ProShares Short High Yield Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

