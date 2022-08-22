Heritage Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.