Heritage Trust Co Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $283.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

