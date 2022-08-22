Heritage Trust Co Sells 61 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $436.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.35 and a 200-day moving average of $392.90. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

