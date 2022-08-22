WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC opened at $107.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

