State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $58,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.