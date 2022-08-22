Barclays Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Equal Weight

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 20.0 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.