Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $40.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $9,761,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,295.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 168,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

