Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,601,000 after purchasing an additional 46,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $322.86 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.00.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

