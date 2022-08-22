Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,333,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,753,000 after buying an additional 533,624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VEU opened at $51.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.