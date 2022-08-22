Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 615 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.48.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

