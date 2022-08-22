Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. 55I LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 53,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.9% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

