Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $20.29 on Monday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.